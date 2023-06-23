In the series opener on Friday, June 23, Logan Webb will toe the rubber for the San Francisco Giants (42-33) as they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30), who will counter with Zach Davies. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (6-6, 3.39 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-3, 7.11 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 17, or 48.6%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have gone 4-3 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 63.6% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Giants have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 20, or 54.1%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won four of seven games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+165) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+195) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+240) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 3rd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.