How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field on Friday at Oracle Park against Logan Webb, who is expected to start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 10:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 88 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- Fueled by 256 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 393 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .332.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.344 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- In seven starts this season, Davies has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 12-3
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Tanner Bibee
|6/19/2023
|Brewers
|W 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|6/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-5
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Colin Rea
|6/21/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Julio Teheran
|6/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Logan Webb
|6/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Alex Cobb
|6/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Taj Bradley
|6/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Shane McClanahan
|6/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zach Eflin
