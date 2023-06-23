Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field on Friday at Oracle Park against Logan Webb, who is expected to start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 10:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 88 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Fueled by 256 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 393 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .332.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.344 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts this season, Davies has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers W 5-1 Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants - Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Alex Cobb 6/25/2023 Giants - Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays - Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays - Home Tommy Henry Shane McClanahan 6/29/2023 Rays - Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin

