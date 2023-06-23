Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants meet Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 10:15 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

The Giants have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+140). An 8-run total is set for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 20 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has won four of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 36 of its 76 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-18 23-12 18-11 28-19 33-19 13-11

