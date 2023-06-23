Friday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (42-33) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30) facing off at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:15 PM ET on June 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (6-6) to the mound, while Zach Davies (1-3) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (54.1%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (393 total, 5.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule