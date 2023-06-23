Diamondbacks vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (42-33) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30) facing off at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:15 PM ET on June 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (6-6) to the mound, while Zach Davies (1-3) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (54.1%) in those contests.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Arizona scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (393 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Guardians
|L 12-3
|Zach Davies vs Tanner Bibee
|June 19
|@ Brewers
|W 9-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Corbin Burnes
|June 20
|@ Brewers
|L 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs Colin Rea
|June 21
|@ Brewers
|W 5-1
|Zac Gallen vs Julio Teheran
|June 22
|@ Nationals
|W 5-3
|Tommy Henry vs Jake Irvin
|June 23
|@ Giants
|-
|Zach Davies vs Logan Webb
|June 24
|@ Giants
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Alex Cobb
|June 25
|@ Giants
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 27
|Rays
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Taj Bradley
|June 28
|Rays
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Shane McClanahan
|June 29
|Rays
|-
|Zach Davies vs Zach Eflin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.