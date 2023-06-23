The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 79 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 52 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (21.1%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this year (38.0%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .273 AVG .336 .350 OBP .420 .524 SLG .647 18 XBH 20 8 HR 8 20 RBI 20 31/13 K/BB 25/16 7 SB 15

Giants Pitching Rankings