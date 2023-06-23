Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 23
On Friday, Christian Walker (hitting .410 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .271 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Walker is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 45 of 72 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (31.9%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (19.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven in a run in 31 games this year (43.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.277
|AVG
|.265
|.355
|OBP
|.313
|.533
|SLG
|.485
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|25
|26/16
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.119 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
