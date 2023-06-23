Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .215.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 11 games this season (27.5%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 37.5% of his games this season (15 of 40), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .279 AVG .159 .328 OBP .205 .459 SLG .275 7 XBH 4 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 13/4 K/BB 16/4 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings