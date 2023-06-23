Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .215.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 11 games this season (27.5%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (15 of 40), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.279
|AVG
|.159
|.328
|OBP
|.205
|.459
|SLG
|.275
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|13/4
|K/BB
|16/4
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Webb (6-6) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 21st in WHIP (1.119), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
