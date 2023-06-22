Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Guardians.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .236 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Ahmed has picked up a hit in 20 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 38 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Ahmed has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (nine of 38), with two or more RBI three times (7.9%).
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (23.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.327
|AVG
|.155
|.397
|OBP
|.169
|.442
|SLG
|.259
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/6
|K/BB
|18/1
|3
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 98 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.50, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.