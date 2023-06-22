Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .156 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on June 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .276.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 44 of 63 games this season (69.8%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (25.4%).

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 63), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 26 games this season (41.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (38.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .285 AVG .265 .340 OBP .306 .538 SLG .451 19 XBH 11 6 HR 5 26 RBI 16 27/10 K/BB 20/6 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings