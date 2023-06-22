Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Carson Kelly (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)
- Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Kelly had a hit in 47 of 97 games last season, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He went yard in seven of 97 games in 2022 (7.2%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.7% of his 97 games a year ago, Kelly drove in a run (22 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He crossed the plate in 33 of 97 games last season (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 7.2% of his games (seven times).
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.224
|AVG
|.200
|.292
|OBP
|.273
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
