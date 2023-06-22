The Arizona Cardinals at the moment have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the entire league at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of 10 Cardinals games last season went over the point total.

Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in NFL), and it ranked 21st on the other side of the ball with 348.9 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Cardinals picked up three wins away from home, but only one at home.

When favored last season Arizona picked up just one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray had 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 11 games last year, completing 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game).

On the ground, Murray scored three touchdowns and picked up 418 yards.

On the ground, James Conner scored seven touchdowns and picked up 782 yards (60.2 per game).

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

In 17 games last year, Isaiah Simmons compiled 4.0 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +6600 2 September 17 Giants - +5000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1400 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3300 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3000 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3300

