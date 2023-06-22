Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 22
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on June 22 at 1:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .222 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 46.2% of his 39 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.9% of those games.
- He has homered in three games this season (7.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (28.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.279
|AVG
|.169
|.328
|OBP
|.217
|.459
|SLG
|.292
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|13/4
|K/BB
|14/4
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Irvin (1-3) takes the mound for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.50, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
