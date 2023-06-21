On Wednesday, Pavin Smith (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks while batting .203.

Smith has gotten a hit in 26 of 55 games this year (47.3%), including nine multi-hit games (16.4%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (12.7%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (18 of 55), with more than one RBI seven times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 21 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .228 AVG .175 .377 OBP .233 .293 SLG .425 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 15 RBI 15 21/22 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings