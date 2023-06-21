The Phoenix Mercury (2-8) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (10-1) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Footprint Center. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV and AZFamily.

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Aces

Phoenix scores just 1.2 more points per game (77.3) than Las Vegas gives up (76.1).

Phoenix is shooting 44% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 40.4% Las Vegas' opponents have shot this season.

The Mercury have compiled a 2-7 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 40.4% from the field.

Phoenix shoots 32.6% from three-point distance this season. That's 2.4 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35%).

The Mercury have a 2-0 record when the team hits more than 35% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas averages 35.7 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 6.0 boards per contest.

Mercury Injuries