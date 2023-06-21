The Las Vegas Aces (10-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Phoenix Mercury (2-8) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV and AZFamily.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: NBA TV and AZFamily

Mercury vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 89 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 169

Mercury vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has won twice against the spread this year.

Phoenix has seen four of its games hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury rank ninth in the WNBA with 77.3 points per contest, but their defense has lagged behind, ceding 86.5 points per game (third-worst in league).

While Phoenix ranks in the bottom five in the WNBA in boards per game with 29.7 (worst), it ranks ninth in the league with 35.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Mercury have come up short in the turnover area this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 16.1 turnovers per game. They rank ninth with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mercury are making 7.2 threes per game (seventh-ranked in league). They own a 32.6% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

With 7.4 three-pointers conceded per game, the Mercury are sixth in the WNBA. They are allowing a 31.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fifth in the league.

Phoenix has taken 64.2% two-pointers and 35.8% threes this year. Of the team's baskets, 73.5% are two-pointers and 26.5% are three-pointers.

