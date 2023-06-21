Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .116 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 69.8% of his 63 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (15.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Gurriel has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 38.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.285
|AVG
|.265
|.340
|OBP
|.306
|.538
|SLG
|.451
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|16
|27/10
|K/BB
|20/6
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 95 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Teheran (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.78 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- In five games this season, the 32-year-old has a 1.78 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.
