Ketel Marte -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Brewers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .293.
  • He ranks 18th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .450 with two homers.
  • Marte has had a hit in 51 of 67 games this season (76.1%), including multiple hits 20 times (29.9%).
  • He has homered in 11 games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Marte has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this season (23 of 67), with more than one RBI nine times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 58.2% of his games this year (39 of 67), with two or more runs 11 times (16.4%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 31
.290 AVG .296
.365 OBP .366
.493 SLG .504
16 XBH 12
5 HR 6
17 RBI 17
25/15 K/BB 20/13
3 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
  • The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • In five games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
