On Wednesday, Jake McCarthy (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is batting .237 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 22 of 42 games this year (52.4%) McCarthy has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 17 of 42 games (40.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 16
.261 AVG .191
.299 OBP .316
.435 SLG .191
9 XBH 0
2 HR 0
5 RBI 4
20/5 K/BB 7/7
10 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 95 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Teheran (2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
