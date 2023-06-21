Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (hitting .323 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, eight walks and two RBI), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .293 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Perdomo has had a hit in 33 of 58 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (27.6%).
- In 8.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (19 of 58), with more than one RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|24
|.236
|AVG
|.382
|.339
|OBP
|.494
|.377
|SLG
|.603
|10
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|17
|24/16
|K/BB
|13/13
|4
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- In five games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
