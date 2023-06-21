The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (hitting .323 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, eight walks and two RBI), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .293 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Perdomo has had a hit in 33 of 58 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (27.6%).

In 8.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (19 of 58), with more than one RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 24 .236 AVG .382 .339 OBP .494 .377 SLG .603 10 XBH 9 2 HR 3 13 RBI 17 24/16 K/BB 13/13 4 SB 3

