Gabriel Moreno -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .267.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

In 56 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Moreno has had an RBI in 18 games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 56 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 23 .297 AVG .228 .330 OBP .276 .337 SLG .354 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 11 RBI 13 21/6 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings