Gabriel Moreno -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .267.
  • Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
  • In 56 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • Moreno has had an RBI in 18 games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 12 of 56 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 23
.297 AVG .228
.330 OBP .276
.337 SLG .354
4 XBH 6
0 HR 2
11 RBI 13
21/6 K/BB 22/6
3 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Teheran (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
