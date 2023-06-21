The Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) and Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) play on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (8-2) versus the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (8-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-2, 1.78 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (8-2) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 2.96 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Gallen has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Zac Gallen vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 27th in MLB with a .228 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.376) and 82 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Brewers to go 3-for-22 in seven innings this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.

Teheran is trying to record his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.

Teheran will look to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

