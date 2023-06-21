You can wager on player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Christian Yelich and others on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers ahead of their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday at American Family Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (8-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 16th start of the season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 13th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Jun. 16 7.0 6 1 1 7 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 5.2 10 5 5 5 2 vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1 vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 19 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI (78 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He has a .307/.388/.594 slash line so far this year.

Carroll will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .293/.366/.498 slash line on the year.

Marte enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Brewers Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a .267/.361/.434 slash line on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has collected 49 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a .246/.339/.432 slash line so far this season.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

