On Wednesday, June 21 at 2:10 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) at American Family Field. Zac Gallen will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while Julio Teheran will take the hill for the Brewers.

The Diamondbacks are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+120). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (8-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-2, 1.78 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Diamondbacks and Brewers matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 23 out of the 33 games, or 69.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 15-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 2-1 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 7-9 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+125) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 3rd Win NL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.