The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker head into the final of a three-game series against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at American Family Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 10th in MLB play with 87 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Arizona is fifth in baseball, slugging .441.

The Diamondbacks are third in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (383 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-fewest mark in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Arizona's 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.359).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Gallen is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gallen is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Touki Toussaint 6/17/2023 Guardians W 6-3 Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants - Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Alex Cobb 6/25/2023 Giants - Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays - Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley

