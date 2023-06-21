Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) at American Family Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 21.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.78 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 23, or 69.7%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 15-6, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 383 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule