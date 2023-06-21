Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.388), slugging percentage (.594) and total hits (78) this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is second in slugging.
- Carroll is batting .273 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Carroll has had a hit in 51 of 69 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (29.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 39.1% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 of 69 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|30
|.273
|AVG
|.351
|.350
|OBP
|.434
|.524
|SLG
|.685
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|20
|31/13
|K/BB
|24/15
|7
|SB
|12
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran (2-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.78 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- In five games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
