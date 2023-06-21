Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Brewers Player Props
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 14th in slugging.
- Walker will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (43 of 70), with more than one hit 23 times (32.9%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31 games this season (44.3%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (52.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.277
|AVG
|.266
|.355
|OBP
|.312
|.533
|SLG
|.500
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|25
|26/16
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran (2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- The 32-year-old has a 1.78 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.
