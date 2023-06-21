As of now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Arizona ranked 22nd in the NFL with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

The Cardinals won just one game at home last year, but three on the road.

When favored last season Arizona recorded only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

Murray also ran for 418 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, catching 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +6600 2 September 17 Giants - +5000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1400 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3300 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3000 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3300

