Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:36 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .205.
- In 48.1% of his 54 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 54), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 54 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|.228
|AVG
|.177
|.377
|OBP
|.235
|.293
|SLG
|.430
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|21/22
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.71, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.