On Tuesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 22nd in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 44 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Gurriel has driven home a run in 26 games this year (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 27 .285 AVG .275 .340 OBP .316 .538 SLG .468 19 XBH 11 6 HR 5 26 RBI 16 27/10 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 0

