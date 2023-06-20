Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:34 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- batting .394 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .287 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer during his last games.
- In 75.8% of his 66 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (22 of 66), with more than one RBI eight times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 of 66 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.290
|AVG
|.283
|.365
|OBP
|.358
|.493
|SLG
|.467
|16
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|14
|25/15
|K/BB
|19/13
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (3-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
