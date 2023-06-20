Ketel Marte -- batting .394 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .287 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer during his last games.

In 75.8% of his 66 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (22 of 66), with more than one RBI eight times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 of 66 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .290 AVG .283 .365 OBP .358 .493 SLG .467 16 XBH 10 5 HR 5 17 RBI 14 25/15 K/BB 19/13 3 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings