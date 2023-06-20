The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .235 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 11 walks.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in 21 of 41 games this season (51.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (24.4%).

In 41 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In seven games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 16 of 41 games (39.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 15 .261 AVG .182 .299 OBP .302 .435 SLG .182 9 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 3 20/5 K/BB 6/6 10 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings