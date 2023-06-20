On Tuesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.487 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .300 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.

In 57.9% of his games this year (33 of 57), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (28.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has had an RBI in 19 games this season (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 45.6% of his games this season (26 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 23 .236 AVG .406 .339 OBP .513 .377 SLG .641 10 XBH 9 2 HR 3 13 RBI 17 24/16 K/BB 12/12 4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings