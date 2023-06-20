Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:41 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .267.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 56 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Moreno has driven in a run in 18 games this year (32.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|23
|.297
|AVG
|.228
|.330
|OBP
|.276
|.337
|SLG
|.354
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|13
|21/6
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Rea (3-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.71, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
