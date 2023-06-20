Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Evan Longoria is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 14 against the Phillies) he went 2-for-4 with a double.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .236 with seven doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 36), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has had at least one RBI in 36.1% of his games this year (13 of 36), with two or more RBI four times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.259
|AVG
|.212
|.286
|OBP
|.281
|.621
|SLG
|.462
|9
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|7
|19/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Brewers are sending Rea (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.71 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
