Evan Longoria is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 14 against the Phillies) he went 2-for-4 with a double.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .236 with seven doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 36), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has had at least one RBI in 36.1% of his games this year (13 of 36), with two or more RBI four times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .259 AVG .212 .286 OBP .281 .621 SLG .462 9 XBH 7 6 HR 3 12 RBI 7 19/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings