Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:40 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .313.
- Rivera has had a hit in 24 of 38 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (34.2%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In 13 games this season (34.2%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.303
|AVG
|.323
|.299
|OBP
|.382
|.394
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|12
|11/0
|K/BB
|10/6
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.71, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
