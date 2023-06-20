Emmanuel Rivera -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .313.

Rivera has had a hit in 24 of 38 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (34.2%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

In 13 games this season (34.2%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .303 AVG .323 .299 OBP .382 .394 SLG .419 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 12 11/0 K/BB 10/6 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings