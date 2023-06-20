Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers on June 20, 2023
Player props can be found for Corbin Carroll and Christian Yelich, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryne Nelson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Nelson Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson (3-4) will make his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Nelson has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 15
|4.0
|10
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Tigers
|Jun. 10
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|4.2
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 19 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 28 walks and 39 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He's slashing .308/.389/.600 so far this year.
- Carroll will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has collected 71 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .272/.336/.521 slash line on the year.
- Walker heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .272/.366/.441 so far this season.
- Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 33 walks and 34 RBI (53 total hits).
- He's slashing .228/.332/.392 so far this year.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 19
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
