Player props can be found for Corbin Carroll and Christian Yelich, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Nelson Stats

The Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson (3-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Nelson has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Jun. 15 4.0 10 5 5 5 2 at Tigers Jun. 10 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Braves Jun. 3 4.2 6 3 3 0 4 vs. Rockies May. 29 5.0 8 5 5 1 3 at Phillies May. 23 6.0 3 1 1 4 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 19 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 28 walks and 39 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .308/.389/.600 so far this year.

Carroll will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has collected 71 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .272/.336/.521 slash line on the year.

Walker heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.366/.441 so far this season.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 33 walks and 34 RBI (53 total hits).

He's slashing .228/.332/.392 so far this year.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

