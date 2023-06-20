When the Milwaukee Brewers (37-35) and Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29) match up at American Family Field on Tuesday, June 20, Colin Rea will get the call for the Brewers, while the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the hill. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). A 9-run over/under has been set in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (3-4, 4.71 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (3-4, 5.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Diamondbacks and Brewers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (+105), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Diamondbacks bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Walker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 21, or 55.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Brewers have a 16-12 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 20, or 55.6%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 2nd Win NL West +350 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.