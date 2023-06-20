Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field on Tuesday at American Family Field against Colin Rea, who is projected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 86 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Fueled by 250 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .441 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Arizona has scored 378 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.5 strikeouts per game.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.359 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (3-4) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has three quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Nelson has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Touki Toussaint 6/17/2023 Guardians W 6-3 Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers - Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants - Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Alex Cobb 6/25/2023 Giants - Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani

