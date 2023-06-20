Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 20
Carson Kelly -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)
- Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Kelly had a hit 47 times last season in 97 games (48.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.6%).
- Including the 97 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in seven of them (7.2%), hitting a home run in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelly drove in a run in 22 of 97 games last season (22.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (8.2%).
- In 34.0% of his games last season (33 of 97), he scored at least one run, and in seven (7.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.224
|AVG
|.200
|.292
|OBP
|.273
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Brewers allowed 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- The Brewers will send Rea (3-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.71, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
