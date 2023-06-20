As of July 2, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the NFL.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Cardinals games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game offensively last year (22nd in NFL), and it allowed 348.9 yards per game (21st) on defense.

The Cardinals won just one game at home last year, but three away from home.

Arizona won only one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

In addition, Murray rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, catching 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +6600 2 September 17 Giants - +5000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1400 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3300 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3000 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3300

