The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 126 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .480 slugging percentage this season, collecting 260 extra-base hits.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .269 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (395 total runs).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-best mark in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.279).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 78 home runs.

Philadelphia is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

The Phillies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Philadelphia has scored 320 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Phillies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Phillies rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Philadelphia strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Philadelphia has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.31) in the majors this season.

The Phillies have a combined 1.270 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Strider has collected seven quality starts this year.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this year entering this game.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Phillies will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (1-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Suarez has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made seven appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Bryce Elder Taijuan Walker 6/23/2023 Reds - Away Jared Shuster Hunter Greene 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Luke Weaver 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Spencer Strider Brandon Williamson

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Away Ranger Suárez Merrill Kelly 6/15/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Aaron Nola Ryne Nelson 6/16/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Taijuan Walker JP Sears 6/17/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Cristopher Sanchez James Kaprielian 6/18/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Zack Wheeler Hogan Harris 6/20/2023 Braves - Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 6/21/2023 Braves - Home Aaron Nola AJ Smith-Shawver 6/22/2023 Braves - Home Taijuan Walker Bryce Elder 6/23/2023 Mets - Home Cristopher Sanchez Kodai Senga 6/24/2023 Mets - Home Zack Wheeler Carlos Carrasco 6/25/2023 Mets - Home Ranger Suárez Max Scherzer

