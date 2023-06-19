The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks while batting .205.

In 26 of 54 games this year (48.1%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 22 .228 AVG .177 .377 OBP .235 .293 SLG .430 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 15 RBI 15 21/22 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings