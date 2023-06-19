Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks while batting .205.
- In 26 of 54 games this year (48.1%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|.228
|AVG
|.177
|.377
|OBP
|.235
|.293
|SLG
|.430
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|21/22
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (92 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (5-4) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.44), 18th in WHIP (1.100), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
