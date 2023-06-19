Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Guardians.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .282.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 43 of 61 games this season (70.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- In 16.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has an RBI in 25 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.285
|AVG
|.279
|.340
|OBP
|.321
|.538
|SLG
|.481
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|14
|27/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (92 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.44), 18th in WHIP (1.100), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.