Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .289 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this season (49 of 65), with more than one hit 19 times (29.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 65), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has an RBI in 21 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 56.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.290
|AVG
|.287
|.365
|OBP
|.364
|.493
|SLG
|.478
|16
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|25/15
|K/BB
|19/13
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 92 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.44), 18th in WHIP (1.100), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
