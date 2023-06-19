Ketel Marte -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .289 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this season (49 of 65), with more than one hit 19 times (29.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 65), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has an RBI in 21 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 56.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .290 AVG .287 .365 OBP .364 .493 SLG .478 16 XBH 10 5 HR 5 17 RBI 13 25/15 K/BB 19/13 3 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings