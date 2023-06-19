On Monday, Josh Rojas (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .235 with 13 doubles and 18 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 55 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.

He has not homered in his 55 games this season.

In 32.7% of his games this season, Rojas has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (34.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 23 .222 AVG .253 .303 OBP .298 .296 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 34/13 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings