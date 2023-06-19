Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Monday, Josh Rojas (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .235 with 13 doubles and 18 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 55 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.
- He has not homered in his 55 games this season.
- In 32.7% of his games this season, Rojas has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (34.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|.222
|AVG
|.253
|.303
|OBP
|.298
|.296
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|34/13
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 26th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.