Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- hitting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .226 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (20 of 40), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 40 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In seven games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 15 of 40 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|14
|.261
|AVG
|.146
|.299
|OBP
|.265
|.435
|SLG
|.146
|9
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|20/5
|K/BB
|6/5
|10
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (92 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (5-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 26th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
