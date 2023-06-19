Jake McCarthy -- hitting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .226 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (20 of 40), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 40 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In seven games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 15 of 40 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 14 .261 AVG .146 .299 OBP .265 .435 SLG .146 9 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 3 20/5 K/BB 6/5 10 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings