Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Emmanuel Rivera (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Guardians.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .325 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (24 of 37), with at least two hits 13 times (35.1%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.303
|AVG
|.351
|.299
|OBP
|.413
|.394
|SLG
|.456
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|11
|11/0
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 92 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.44), 18th in WHIP (1.100), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.