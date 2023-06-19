Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 19
The Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29) are looking for another big outing from a batter on a hot streak against the Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field. Christian Walker is currently on a two-game homer streak.
The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (5-4, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly (8-3, 3.25 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.44 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (8-3, 3.25 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (8-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .198 against him.
- Kelly is looking for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Kelly will look to extend a 14-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).
- He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Merrill Kelly vs. Brewers
- He will face off against a Brewers squad that is batting .228 as a unit (27th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .376 (27th in the league) with 81 total home runs (15th in MLB action).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Brewers this season, Kelly has a 4.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .059.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- The Brewers will send Burnes (5-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.100 in 14 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 26th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Corbin Burnes vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks have scored 369 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They have 644 hits, sixth in baseball, with 84 home runs (11th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Diamondbacks one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-26 in eight innings.
