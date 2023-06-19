Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Monday at American Family Field against Corbin Burnes, who will start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -135 +110 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has entered 26 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 13-13 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 34 of its 72 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-18 20-11 16-11 27-18 30-18 13-11

